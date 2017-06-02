Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
June 2, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
A/V Booth
Scheer Intelligence
Email this item Print this item

How Undocumented Communities Targeted by Trump Can Push Back (Audio)

Posted on Jun 2, 2017

  A rally for Jeanette Vizguerra, a Mexican woman seeking to avoid deportation from the U.S., outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Centennial, Colo., in February. (David Zalubowski / AP)

In this week’s episode of “Scheer Intelligence,” Truthdig Editor in Chief Robert Scheer speaks with Laboni Hoq, a civil rights attorney and the litigation director for Asian Americans Advancing Justice, Los Angeles.

The two begin by discussing the internment of Japanese-Americans during World War II, before moving on to contemporary civil rights battles over immigration rights in the United States. Hoq notes that she herself is an immigrant from Bangladesh, and explains how this has informed her work as a litigator.

“Yes, I did come here illegally, but there was definitely a period of time in our lives where there was a lot of uncertainty about our immigration status. We had to hire a lawyer to figure out what options we had,” Hoq says. “And that’s actually not unlike what a lot of people are going through today, in different circumstances.”

The two then discuss President Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration. Hoq notes that a broad spectrum of ethnicities are being “targeted” by the current administration.

“I think people are rightly worried about protecting those communities,” she says, “but [are] also rightly concerned about how to continue to be bold and to know what our rights are and to push back.”

Hoq also dispels the myth that undocumented immigrants in the U.S. have no rights.

“They’re not absolute rights—they’re always couched around the different status you might have,” she says. “The Constitution provides for the right to due process, the right to equal protection. If you look at the first 10 amendments of the Constitution, it doesn’t speak in terms of citizenship. It speaks in terms of all people.”

Listen to the full conversation in the player above, and to past editions of “Scheer Intelligence” here.

—Posted by Emma Niles

