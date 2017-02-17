Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Scheer Intelligence
Acclaimed Reporter Judy Woodruff Hopeful for the Next Generation of Journalists

Posted on Feb 17, 2017

  Judy Woodruff on the set of “PBS NewsHour.” (“PBS NewsHour” / CC 2.0)

This week’s episode of “Scheer Intelligence,” a weekly radio show hosted by Truthdig Editor in Chief Robert Scheer, explores the changing landscape of journalism. Scheer sits down with esteemed journalist Judy Woodruff, co-anchor and managing editor of PBS NewsHour, to delve into her past and discuss her vision of the press of the future.

Listen to the full interview below:

—Posted by Emma Niles

