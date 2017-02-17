|
Acclaimed Reporter Judy Woodruff Hopeful for the Next Generation of Journalists
Posted on Feb 17, 2017
This week’s episode of “Scheer Intelligence,” a weekly radio show hosted by Truthdig Editor in Chief Robert Scheer, explores the changing landscape of journalism. Scheer sits down with esteemed journalist Judy Woodruff, co-anchor and managing editor of PBS NewsHour, to delve into her past and discuss her vision of the press of the future.
Listen to the full interview below:
—Posted by Emma Niles
