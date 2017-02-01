Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
February 1, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Football Is Trumpball Lite
 By Robert Lipsyte / TomDispatch
Trump Can’t Make America Great Again Without Immigrants (Video)
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment
Trump and Bannon’s ‘America First’ Could Bring the World Closer to a Nuclear Holocaust
 By Robert Reich / RobertReich.org

Ear to the Ground
Donald Trump’s Moves Rekindle Fight Against Dakota Access Pipeline
Trump’s Muslim Ban May Spark a Constitutional Crisis, Says Free Speech Activist
Sister of 16-Year-Old American Killed in Yemen in 2011 Dies in Raid Ordered by Trump
Federal Judge Blocks Part of Trump’s Immigration Ban

A/V Booth
Jon Stewart Visits Stephen Colbert’s Show to Predict Trump’s Next Few Executive Orders (Video)
Watch: Betsy DeVos’ Confirmation Hearing

Animation
Alternative Reality (Video)

Arts & Culture
A Poem on the ‘Generations and Generations’ Witnessing Cycles of Death and Destruction (Audio)
‘Hooligan Sparrow’ Takes an Unflinching Look at China’s Crackdown on Human Rights Activists
 By Jordan Riefe
The Nixon Effect, The Money Cult, Ratf**ked
 By Allen Barra
‘The Salesman’: An Iranian Domestic Drama With a Dash of Arthur Miller
 By Jordan Riefe

Truthdig Bazaar
When China Rules the World: The End of the Western World and the Birth of a New Global Order

When China Rules the World: The End of the Western World and the Birth of a New Global Order

By Martin Jacques
$19.77
Street Without Joy

Street Without Joy

By Bernard Fall
$16.47

Fitted T-Shirt

$22
more items

 
A/V Booth
Email this item Print this item

Jon Stewart Visits Stephen Colbert’s Show to Predict Trump’s Next Few Executive Orders (Video)

Posted on Feb 1, 2017

“The Late Show” hosted a special guest on Tuesday, and no, despite the dead animal on his head and the overly long red tie, it wasn’t the newly-minted president.

“I’ve got to imagine, though,” said Colbert, “After 10 days and 20 orders, he’s got to be done right?”

“He’s got more, he’s got more,” shouted the prodigal Jon Stewart as he dejectedly took the stage. “Trust me, he’s got more.”

— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata

 

Advertisement

Square, Site wide

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
 
Right 1, Site wide - BlogAds Premium
 
Right 2, Site wide - Blogads
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
 
Join the Liberal Blog Advertising Network
 
 
 

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 