|
|
February 1, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
|
|
|
Jon Stewart Visits Stephen Colbert’s Show to Predict Trump’s Next Few Executive Orders (Video)
Posted on Feb 1, 2017
“The Late Show” hosted a special guest on Tuesday, and no, despite the dead animal on his head and the overly long red tie, it wasn’t the newly-minted president.
“I’ve got to imagine, though,” said Colbert, “After 10 days and 20 orders, he’s got to be done right?”
“He’s got more, he’s got more,” shouted the prodigal Jon Stewart as he dejectedly took the stage. “Trust me, he’s got more.”
— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata
Advertisement
Square, Site wide
New and Improved Comments
If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.
Join the conversation