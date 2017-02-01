Jon Stewart Visits Stephen Colbert’s Show to Predict Trump’s Next Few Executive Orders (Video)

“The Late Show” hosted a special guest on Tuesday, and no, despite the dead animal on his head and the overly long red tie, it wasn’t the newly-minted president.

“I’ve got to imagine, though,” said Colbert, “After 10 days and 20 orders, he’s got to be done right?”

“He’s got more, he’s got more,” shouted the prodigal Jon Stewart as he dejectedly took the stage. “Trust me, he’s got more.”

— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata