A/V Booth
Scheer Intelligence
Director John Scheinfeld on the ‘Spiritual Journey’ of Jazz Icon John Coltrane (Audio)

Posted on May 26, 2017

In this week’s episode of “Scheer Intelligence,” Truthdig Editor in Chief Robert Scheer speaks with documentarian John Scheinfeld about his latest film, “Chasing Trane,” about jazz icon John Coltrane. The two also discuss Scheinfeld’s earlier film, “The U.S. vs. John Lennon,” and Lennon’s political activism during the Vietnam War.

The conversation begins with a look at the parallels between Lennon and Coltrane. Noting that the two music legends “overlapped in time,” Scheer tells Scheinfeld: “What you capture in both stories is a search for integrity and rebellion.”

After delving into Lennon’s political activism during and after the Vietnam War, the two discuss Coltrane’s legacy. Scheinfeld notes that Coltrane was a “practice nut” who would practice “hours and hours every day.”

“Yes, jazz exists today, but it’s not the same thing,” Scheer posits.

Scheinfeld goes on to explain Coltrane’s background and musical process, and the two agree that Coltrane’s music defied any genre.

“He seemed to always be learning, and seeking the truth,” Scheinfeld agrees. “I didn’t want to make a jazz film. In fact I think the word ‘jazz’ appears in ‘Chasing Trane’ maybe five times. This is a journey film…it’s a portrait of this remarkable artist.”

Listen to the full conversation in the player above, and listen to past editions of “Scheer Intelligence” here.

—Posted by Emma Niles

