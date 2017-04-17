John Oliver on Why We Should Pay Close Attention to the Upcoming French Election (Video)

As the first round of the French presidential election looms, “Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver introduces viewers to some of the candidates and offers an important reason the world should be watching the outcome closely: France is on the verge of committing a nativist mistake comparable to those the United States and Britain made in 2016 with the Trump and Brexit votes. The vilely xenophobic Marine Le Pen could very well win, and that could have disastrous effects well beyond the French borders.

— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata