|
|
April 17, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
|
|
|
John Oliver on Why We Should Pay Close Attention to the Upcoming French Election (Video)
Posted on Apr 17, 2017
As the first round of the French presidential election looms, “Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver introduces viewers to some of the candidates and offers an important reason the world should be watching the outcome closely: France is on the verge of committing a nativist mistake comparable to those the United States and Britain made in 2016 with the Trump and Brexit votes. The vilely xenophobic Marine Le Pen could very well win, and that could have disastrous effects well beyond the French borders.
— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata
Advertisement
Square, Site wide
New and Improved Comments
If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.
|
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
Join the conversation