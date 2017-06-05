Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
June 5, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Trump Has Made the 2020 Election a Referendum on Climate Change
 By John Light / Moyers and Company
How Trump Would Have Responded to the London Attacks If He Were Normal
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment
Trump Follows Previous U.S. Presidents Who Have Undermined Climate Action
 By Kevin Zeese and Margaret Flowers / Popular Resistance

Ear to the Ground
Is Hillary Clinton About to Destroy the Democratic Party?
Could U.S. Exit From Paris Accord Be ‘Good News for the Rest of the World’?
Bilderberg 2017: Closed-Door Meeting of Global Leaders Will Focus on Trump ‘Progress Report’
Trump Pulls U.S. Out of Paris Climate Accord, Drawing Fire From Opponents Around the Globe (Video)

A/V Booth
John Oliver: Trump’s Description of the Paris Climate Agreement Is ‘Flamboyantly Deceptive’ (Video)
Robert Scheer on the New Cold War and ‘Faux Redbaiting’ (Video)

Animation
The Kushner Kables (Video)

Arts & Culture
Wrestling With His Angel
 By Allen Barra
‘Wonder Woman’ Lives Up to Its Heroine’s Name
 By Carrie Rickey
Texas Movie Theater Chain Shrugs Off Criticism for Women-Only Screenings of ‘Wonder Woman’
Rising Star
 By Carlos Lozada

Truthdig Bazaar
Raw Deal

Raw Deal

Steven Hill
11.59
How We Forgot the Cold War: A Historical Journey across America

How We Forgot the Cold War: A Historical Journey across America

Jon Wiener
$27.95

Women’s T-Shirt

$20
more items

 
A/V Booth
Email this item Print this item

John Oliver: Trump’s Description of the Paris Climate Agreement Is ‘Flamboyantly Deceptive’ (Video)

Posted on Jun 5, 2017

John Oliver outlines the many misleading things the president has said about the international climate change pact and lists the consequences of Trump’s decision to pull the U.S. out of the deal in the most recent episode of “Last Week Tonight.”

— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata

 

Advertisement

Square, Site wide

Subscribe to the Truthdig YouTube channel:

Get a book from one of our contributors in the Truthdig Bazaar.

Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 