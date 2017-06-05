|
|
June 5, 2017
John Oliver: Trump’s Description of the Paris Climate Agreement Is ‘Flamboyantly Deceptive’ (Video)
Posted on Jun 5, 2017
John Oliver outlines the many misleading things the president has said about the international climate change pact and lists the consequences of Trump’s decision to pull the U.S. out of the deal in the most recent episode of “Last Week Tonight.”
— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata
