July 31, 2017
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
John Oliver Segment on Alex Jones Shows the ‘InfoWars’ Host May Be Worse Than You Thought (Video)

Posted on Jul 31, 2017

The “Last Week Tonight” host sets aside some of Alex Jones’ most heinous comments to shed light on less discussed aspects of right-winger’s TV show, namely how he finances is using extremely questionable marketing tactics.

— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata

 

