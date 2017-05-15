|
John Oliver’s Segment on Dialysis Reveals One of the Many Failings of Private Health Care (Video)
Posted on May 15, 2017
John Oliver dedicated the longest segment of Sunday’s “Last Week Tonight” episode to talking about private dialysis providers. The life-extending, ongoing procedure is paid for by the government thanks to President Nixon (yes, Nixon), but there are several companies such as DaVita and Fresenius Medical Care which are finding ways to maximize their financial gains (paid for by U.S. taxpayers) at the expense of patients’ health and safety.
— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata
