John Oliver’s Segment on Dialysis Reveals One of the Many Failings of Private Health Care (Video)

John Oliver dedicated the longest segment of Sunday’s “Last Week Tonight” episode to talking about private dialysis providers. The life-extending, ongoing procedure is paid for by the government thanks to President Nixon (yes, Nixon), but there are several companies such as DaVita and Fresenius Medical Care which are finding ways to maximize their financial gains (paid for by U.S. taxpayers) at the expense of patients’ health and safety.



One can’t help but conclude from the terrible look into these companies that this is what happens when people’s lives are on the line and all companies care about are profits.

— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata