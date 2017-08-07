Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
August 7, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Take the Generic Drug, Patients Are Told — Unless Insurers Say No
 By Charles Ornstein / ProPublica, and Katie Thomas / The New York Times
Nutrition Will Suffer as Global Warming Affects Diet
 By Tim Radford / Climate News Network
U.N. Imposes Sanctions in Bid to Deter N. Korea’s Nuclear Ambitions
 By Julia Conley / Common Dreams

Ear to the Ground
California Considers Suing Trump Administration on Immigration
California Wants ICE Out of Labor Disputes
Attorney General Sessions Threatens to Punish ‘Sanctuary Cities’
Mueller Impanels Grand Jury and Issues Subpoenas

A/V Booth
John Oliver on What Working for Border Patrol Is Actually Like (Video)
‘On Contact With Chris Hedges’: Justice in, and for, a Broken System

Animation
Bagful of Weasels (Video)

Arts & Culture
Sour Hearts
 By Elaine Margolin
The Gospel of Self
 By Elizabeth Bruenig
‘Detroit’: It Looks Like Vietnam, but It’s the USA
 By Carrie Rickey
‘An Inconvenient Sequel’ Helps Bring Awareness of Climate Change to a New Generation
 By Jordan Riefe

Truthdig Bazaar
1949: The First Israelis

1949: The First Israelis

By Tom Segev
Call Me Burroughs

Call Me Burroughs

$32.00

Jr. Hoodie

$35
more items

 
A/V Booth
Email this item Print this item

John Oliver on What Working for Border Patrol Is Actually Like (Video)

Posted on Aug 7, 2017

After warning viewers about Trump’s decision to increase hiring at the border agency, the “Last Week Tonight” host airs an honest (and humorous) recruitment ad.

— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata

 

Advertisement

Square, Site wide, Desktop

Advertisement

Square, Site wide, Mobile
Banner, End of Story, Desktop
Banner, End of Story, Mobile

Subscribe to the Truthdig YouTube channel:

Get a book from one of our contributors in the Truthdig Bazaar.

Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 