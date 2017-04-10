|
John Oliver on How Representatives Choose Their Voters, Rather Than the Other Way Around (Video)
Posted on Apr 10, 2017
“Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver points out how nuts it is that, rather than a representative democracy, the U.S. is a nation in which politicians have more sway than voters. A huge part of the problem can be traced to a five-syllable word many of us have heard many times over the past few years: gerrymandering. Watch Oliver explain some of the intricacies of drawing districts in the clip below.
— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata
