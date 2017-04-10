John Oliver on How Representatives Choose Their Voters, Rather Than the Other Way Around (Video)

“Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver points out how nuts it is that, rather than a representative democracy, the U.S. is a nation in which politicians have more sway than voters. A huge part of the problem can be traced to a five-syllable word many of us have heard many times over the past few years: gerrymandering. Watch Oliver explain some of the intricacies of drawing districts in the clip below.

— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata