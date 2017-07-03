John Oliver: Your Local News Channel May Be Slanting Toward the Hard Right (Video)

"Sinclair may be the most influential media company that you've never heard of," "Last Week Tonight" host John Oliver says as he exposes how Sinclair Broadcast Group, the largest owner of local TV stations, is pushing an alarming agenda. — Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata

