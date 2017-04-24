Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig.
A/V Booth
John Oliver: It’s Dangerous to Think of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner as a Moderating Force (Video)

Posted on Apr 24, 2017

“I don’t know enough about them to eviscerate them,” John Oliver says after a 22-minute segment on the president’s daughter and son-in-law, “just as you don’t know enough about them to justify putting any real hopes in them.”

The “Last Week Tonight” host points out how vague and silent both Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner tend to be, and how this allows others to project their ideas and feelings onto them in order to feel reassured that some sanity reigns in the White House.

— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata

 

