|
|
February 13, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
|
|
|
John Oliver Is Back on Air With Some Advice on What to Do When the Trump Administration Lies (Video)
Posted on Feb 13, 2017
In a segment titled “Trump vs. Truth,” the “Last Week Tonight” host asks crucial questions about the new president’s approach to facts and offers some ideas about how to combat misinformation.
— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata
Advertisement
Square, Site wide
New and Improved Comments
If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.
Join the conversation