Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
February 13, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Rethinking Orwell’s 1984 and Huxley’s Brave New World in Trump’s America
 By Henry A. Giroux / Ragazine
Is President Trump Headed for a War with China?
 By Rajan Menon / TomDispatch
European Trains Trace Renewable Route
 By Alex Kirby / Climate News Network

Ear to the Ground
Los Angeles City Council Prepares Defenses Against Trump’s Policies
Trump Pauses Fake-News Crusade to Spread Fake News on Kuwaiti Immigration
Standing Rock Tribe Calls for Action in Face of Impending Pipeline Construction
Women Worldwide Will Strike Against Trump on March 8

A/V Booth
John Oliver Is Back on Air With Some Advice on What to Do When the Trump Administration Lies (Video)
‘On Contact’: Matt Taibbi on How an ‘Insane Clown President’ Played America’s Political System

Animation
So-Called Executive Orders (Video)

Arts & Culture
‘Lyrics From Lockdown’ Creator on Using Art as a Wake-Up Call
 By Jordan Riefe
What We Do Now
 By Carlos Lozada
‘This Land’: The Pro-Immigrant Radicalism of Lady Gaga and Woody Guthrie at the Super Bowl
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment
Ava DuVernay’s ‘13th’ Signals Beginning of a Mass Awakening for Black America
 By Sarah Wesley

Truthdig Bazaar
Hidden Talent: The Emergence of Hollywood Agents

Hidden Talent: The Emergence of Hollywood Agents

By Tom Kemper
$18.76
The United States and Torture: Interrogation, Incarceration, and Abuse

The United States and Torture: Interrogation, Incarceration, and Abuse

Marjorie Cohn
$27.00

Jr. Spaghetti Tank

$21
more items

 
A/V Booth
Email this item Print this item

John Oliver Is Back on Air With Some Advice on What to Do When the Trump Administration Lies (Video)

Posted on Feb 13, 2017

In a segment titled “Trump vs. Truth,” the “Last Week Tonight” host asks crucial questions about the new president’s approach to facts and offers some ideas about how to combat misinformation.

— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata

Advertisement

Square, Site wide

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
 
Right 1, Site wide - BlogAds Premium
 
Right 2, Site wide - Blogads
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
 
Join the Liberal Blog Advertising Network
 
 
 

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 