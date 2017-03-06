Top Leaderboard, Site wide
March 6, 2017
John Oliver Flew to India to Talk to the Dalai Lama About Reincarnation (Video)
The Dalai Lama’s next earthly life is a contentious political issue for China, and John Oliver discusses the subject with the spiritual figurehead during a visit to India. While the “Last Week Tonight” host did not emerge from his meeting with the exiled Tibetan leader with definitive answers about whether he will be the last Dalai Lama, their conversation is worth watching for the heartwarming laughter they share.

— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata

