John Oliver Exposes GOP Health Plan as a Scheme to Take Money From the Poor and Give It to the Rich

Posted on Mar 13, 2017

Departing a bit from the thong metaphor he used to explain Obamacare, the “Last Week Tonight” host uses numbers and graphics to make the deviousness of the Republicans’ proposed American Health Care Act glaringly obvious. And perhaps even more important, Oliver points out all the ways the reform plan is not what Donald Trump promised it would be.

— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata

