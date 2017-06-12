John Oliver: U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May Is ‘Maddeningly Evasive’ on Brexit Negotiations (Video)

As Britain prepares to begin official talks regarding its divorce from the European Union, the “Last Week Tonight” host outlines what a mess his native country finds itself in at the moment. — Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata Advertisement Square, Site wide

New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation Load Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.