John Oliver Breaks From Norm to Discuss Trump’s ‘Insane’ Week in Office (Video)

Due to the many recent events that have been flooding the news, John Oliver threw out a story about the TSA to try to make sense of developments in what the "Last Week Tonight" host calls "Stupid Watergate."

