John Oliver: Boosting Coal Barons Is Not the Same Thing as Helping Miners (Video)

In a recent episode of “Last Week Tonight,” John Oliver points out President Trump’s “affection for mine CEO’s,” which is often misunderstood as concern for coal workers’ jobs and wellbeing. And after an entire segment dedicated to the coal mining industry and the promises the current president has made to coal workers, the HBO show host concludes passionately, “Trump needs to stop lying to coal miners. We all do. Stop telling them that their jobs are coming back when they’re not. Stop telling them coal is clean when it isn’t. And stop pretending that this isn’t an industry in the middle of a difficult and painful, albeit necessary, transition.”

— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata

