Don’t Let History Repeat Itself: Avoiding Fake News and Media Manipulation Under Trump

Joel Whitney, author and co-founder of Guernica magazine. (Joel Whitney / Twitter)

In this week’s episode of “Scheer Intelligence,” Truthdig Editor in Chief Robert Scheer interviews Joel Whitney, author and co-founder of Guernica magazine.

Whitney’s new book, “Finks: How the C.I.A. Tricked the World’s Best Writers,” explores how the CIA influenced acclaimed writers and publications during the Cold War to produce subtly anti-communist material. During the interview, Scheer and Whitney discuss these manipulations and how the CIA controlled major news agencies and respected literary publications (such as the Paris Review).

Their talk comes at a particularly tense time in American politics, as accusations of fake news and Russian propaganda fly from both side of the aisle. But the detailed history presented in Whitney’s book serves as a valuable lesson for writers hoping to avoid similar manipulations today.

Scheer opens the discussion with a single question: “Were they really tricked?”

“It could have been ‘paid,’ it could have been ‘subsidized,’ it could have been ‘used,’ it could have been ‘collaborated with,’ ” Whitney responds. “So yeah, it might have been any other verb there besides ‘tricked.’ ”

The two then delve into the tactics used by the CIA to influence writers. Whitney notes that the fearful political atmosphere at the time led to “secrecy being used to preside over and rule over the free press—which we’re supposed to be the champions of.”

“They drank the Kool-Aid and thought they were saving freedom,” Scheer agrees.

As the conversation progresses, it becomes clear that an analysis of Cold War-era media is crucial in avoiding propagandized journalism today. “I look at the current situation, where we don’t even have a good communist enemy,” Scheer notes, “so we’re inventing Russia as a reborn communist power enemy.”

“I call it superpolitics,” Whitney concludes, “where essentially there’s something that’s so evil and so frightening that we have to change how our democratic institutions work.”

Listen to the full interview below:

—Posted by Emma Niles