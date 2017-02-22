Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Joe Scarborough: GOP Is Going to be Judged for 50 Years on How It Responds to Trump (Video)

Posted on Feb 22, 2017

On Tuesday’s episode of the “Late Show,” the conservative “Morning Joe” host told Stephen Colbert that it’s “incumbent upon [his] party especially to stand up right now and speak out.”

— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata

