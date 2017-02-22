|
|
February 22, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
|
|
|
Joe Scarborough: GOP Is Going to be Judged for 50 Years on How It Responds to Trump (Video)
Posted on Feb 22, 2017
On Tuesday’s episode of the “Late Show,” the conservative “Morning Joe” host told Stephen Colbert that it’s “incumbent upon [his] party especially to stand up right now and speak out.”
— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata
Advertisement
Square, Site wide
New and Improved Comments
If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.
|
Right 3, Site wide - Exposure Dynamics
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
Join the conversation