By Donald Kaufman

On Saturday, 2016 presidential candidate Jill Stein spoke with law professor Tim Canova at the Green Party’s “Inaugurate the Resistance” event at the Hamilton Crowne Plaza in Washington, D.C. They considered whether the Democratic Party is reformable and debated the importance of its progressive wing. Their discussion also covered the future of the two dominant parties and the importance of grass-roots movements.

At that same event, Chase Iron Eyes, an American Indian activist and member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, explored the importance of nonviolent resistance, the assault on Native culture and women, and the situation on the ground in North Dakota over the Dakota Access pipeline.

Watch Truthdig contributor Donald Kaufman in conversation with Stein, Canova and Iron Eyes below (via YouTube):

