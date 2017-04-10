Jeremy Scahill Rips Media’s ‘Atrocious’ Syria Coverage, Calls for Transparency From Military Experts

Editor and writer Jeremy Scahill, right, on a CNN panel with “Reliable Sources” host Brian Stelter and guest Lara Setrakian, co-founder of Syria Deeply. (Politics Video Channel / YouTube)

Jeremy Scahill appeared on CNN’s “Reliable Sources” on Sunday and skewered the media’s “atrocious” coverage of the Syria missile attack. The founding editor of The Intercept called out journalist Fareed Zakaria in particular.

“You know, Fareed Zakaria—if that guy could have sex with this cruise missile attack, I think he would do it,” Scahill said.

Last week, Zakaria praised Donald Trump for his decision to launch 59 missiles, saying Trump “became president” with the military action.

During the interview with “Reliable Sources” host Brian Stelter, Scahill added that CNN “needs to immediately withdraw all retired generals and colonels from its airwaves” because many of them may profit “in the private sector from these wars.”

Scahill also said the United States and allied forces have killed more than 1,000 civilians in Iraq and Syria since March, according to Airwars, a nonpartisan, independent group.

In a separate interview on The Real News Network, retired Col. Lawrence Wilkerson questioned the official U.S. government narrative on Syria.

—Posted by Eric Ortiz