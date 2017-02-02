|
February 2, 2017
Jeremy Scahill on Donald Trump and the Military-Industrial Complex
Posted on Feb 2, 2017
In an interview with acTVism, investigative journalist Jeremy Scahill discussed the connection between President Trump’s cabinet picks and the military-industrial complex.
Scahill also addressed the history of anti-war movements and Germany’s role in the United States’ “war on terror.” He examined the significance of the Ramstein Air Base in Germany, and questioned the legality of its activities.
—Posted by Alexander Reed Kelly
