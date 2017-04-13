|
April 13, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
Is WikiLeaks an Ethical News Source or ‘Hostile Intelligence Service’?
Posted on Apr 13, 2017
By Eric Ortiz
CIA Director Mike Pompeo spoke at the Center for Strategic and International Studies on Thursday, and he did not mince words about WikiLeaks.
“WikiLeaks walks like a hostile intelligence service and talks like a hostile intelligence service and has encouraged its followers to find jobs at the CIA in order to obtain intelligence,” Pompeo said during the discussion on national security. “It directed Chelsea Manning in her theft of specific secret information. And it overwhelmingly focuses on the United States while seeking support from anti-democratic countries and organizations. It’s time to call our WikiLeaks for what it really is, a non-state hostile intelligence service often abetted by state actors like Russia.”
Pompeo called WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange a “fraud” and “a coward hiding behind a screen.”
He also blasted Edward Snowden, accusing the former National Security Agency staffer and whistleblower of “treason.”
Pompeo added that Assange and Snowden “seek to use ... information to make a name for themselves” and “care nothing about the lives they put at risk or the damage they cause to national security.”
The former Republican representative from Kansas also explained what the CIA does, stressing the agency does not spy on American citizens.
Read the transcript of Pompeo’s talk here, or watch the video below.
Since March, WikiLeaks has released “Vault 7,” more than 8,761 documents revealing the secrets about CIA hacking tools to break into computers, phones and smart TVs. According to WikiLeaks, Vault 7 was “the largest ever publication of confidential documents on the agency.” Assange discussed the release in a Democracy Now! interview this week.
According to security firm Symantec, some of the CIA’s hacking tools have been used by North American hackers, Wired reports. “Spying tools and operational protocols detailed in the recent Vault 7 leak have been used in cyberattacks against at least 40 targets in 16 different countries by a group Symantec calls Longhorn,” Symantec wrote on its official blog Monday.
After Pompeo’s talks, WikiLeaks used Twitter to show what triggered the CIA director. See the Twitter stream here.
Read Assange’s complete opinion piece here.
Watch Eisenhower’s speech below.
Read Eisenhower’s military-industrial speech here.
Is WikiLeaks an ethical news source or “hostile intelligence service”?
—Posted by Eric Ortiz
