Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
April 15, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
California Leads the Way in Solar Power
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment
Donald Trump Surrenders to the War Party
 By Glen Ford / Black Agenda Report
A Critique of ‘False and Misleading’ White House Claims About Syria’s Use of Lethal Gas
 By Theodore A. Postol

Ear to the Ground
U.S. Drops ‘Mother of All Bombs’ in Afghanistan
Pope Francis Puts Migrant Rights Front and Center—and Some Americans May Not Like It
Chechnya Authorities Reportedly Detained and Tortured 100 Gay Men
We Need to Stop Treating Michael Hayden as an Arbiter of Truth

A/V Booth
Is This the ‘Worst Moment in American-Russian Relations’ Since the Cuban Missile Crisis?
Live Blog: Tax March Highlights Income Inequality (Multimedia)

Animation
Tomahawks Away (Video)

Arts & Culture
A Search for Justice in ‘Finding Oscar’
 By Jordan Riefe
Two Accomplished Actors—and a Cute Dog—Elevate ‘Truman’
 By Jordan Riefe
The Financial Diaries
 By Alexis Camins
The Importance of America’s First Anti-War Movement
 By Jefferson Morley / AlterNet

Truthdig Bazaar
A Singular Woman: The Untold Story of Barack Obama’s Mother

A Singular Woman: The Untold Story of Barack Obama’s Mother

By Janny Scott
$16.04
The War Comes Home

The War Comes Home

Aaron Glantz
$22.93

Golf Shirt

$23
more items

 
A/V Booth
Email this item Print this item

Is This the ‘Worst Moment in American-Russian Relations’ Since the Cuban Missile Crisis?

Posted on Apr 15, 2017

President Trump, who campaigned on the promise of cooperation with Russia—but just four months into his presidency, Trump announced the U.S. “may be at an all-time low in terms of relationship with Russia.” His remarks come the same week as Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s visit to Moscow.

Tillerson echoed Trump’s remarks, reportedly telling Vladimir Putin that Russia’s relationship with the U.S. is at a “low point.”

Stephen Cohen, professor emeritus of Russian studies and politics and contributing editor at The Nation magazine, recently joined Democracy Now! for an in-depth conversation on the current state of the U.S.-Russian relationship.

“I’ve been doing this for 40 years, studying American-Russian relations, as a professor, but I’ve also been inside occasionally,” Cohen told hosts Amy Goodman and Nermeen Shaikh. “I think this is the most dangerous moment in American-Russian relations, at least since the Cuban missile crisis. And arguably, it’s more dangerous, because it’s more complex.”

Cohen also analyzes how military intervention in Syria is contributing to the tension between the U.S. and Russia—earlier this week, for instance, Russia blocked a United Nations resolution denouncing the chemical attacks in Syria.

Advertisement

Square, Site wide
“Are we going to make an alliance with Russia to war against terrorism in Syria and elsewhere, or not?” Cohen asks. “That’s the issue today.”

Watch the two-part interview below:

 

—Posted by Emma Niles

Lockerdome Below Article

Subscribe to the Truthdig YouTube channel:

Get a book from one of our contributors in the Truthdig Bazaar.

Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 