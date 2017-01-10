Is the Rise of Donald Trump Obama’s Legacy? (Video) Truthdig contributor Paul Street speaks to Paul Jay at “The Real News Network” about whether President Obama is a “true progressive” or whether his policies “helped set the table for the emergence of a Trump.” The two take a look at the Obama Administration’s major policy failings, especially those related to healthcare and Wall Street, and trace the path that may have led to the rise of the right-wing populism that will take over the nation in just a few days. — Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata Advertisement Square, Site wide Get truth delivered to

