Is the Rise of Donald Trump Obama’s Legacy? (Video)
Posted on Jan 10, 2017
Truthdig contributor Paul Street speaks to Paul Jay at “The Real News Network” about whether President Obama is a “true progressive” or whether his policies “helped set the table for the emergence of a Trump.” The two take a look at the Obama Administration’s major policy failings, especially those related to healthcare and Wall Street, and trace the path that may have led to the rise of the right-wing populism that will take over the nation in just a few days.
— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata
