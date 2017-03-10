Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
March 10, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
What Is Trump’s Mission in Syria?
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment
Get Used to It, America: Brown People Are Here to Stay
 By Sonali Kolhatkar
‘A Day Without a Woman’: The Global Strike and Growing Movement Against Donald Trump
 By Amy Goodman and Denis Moynihan

Ear to the Ground
Here’s What Happened While We Were Distracted by Donald Trump’s Tweets
‘A Day Without a Woman’ Strike Shuts Down Schools in Alexandria, Va.
Is It Fair to Label the President a Liar?
WikiLeaks Publishes Thousands of Documents on Alleged CIA Hacking Techniques

A/V Booth
Fired ‘Marketplace’ Reporter Wonders: Is Objective Journalism Dead?
Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Leads #NoDAPL March on Washington

Animation
Obamacare Lite (Video)

Arts & Culture
What Happened to the Female Directors of Hollywood? (Part 3)
 By Carrie Rickey
‘Cries From Syria’ Carries Heart-Rending Stories From the Civil War
 By Jordan Riefe
New Art Installation/Hotel Comes With a View of the Bethlehem Wall
Dorothy Day: The World Will Be Saved by Beauty
 By Elaine Margolin

Truthdig Bazaar
Retirement Without Borders

Retirement Without Borders

Barry Golson (Author), Thia Golson and the Expert Expats (Contributor)
$16.87
Hidden Talent: The Emergence of Hollywood Agents

Hidden Talent: The Emergence of Hollywood Agents

By Tom Kemper
$18.76

Baseball Cap

$17
more items

 
A/V Booth
Scheer Intelligence
Email this item Print this item

Fired ‘Marketplace’ Reporter Wonders: Is Objective Journalism Dead?

Posted on Mar 10, 2017

  Lewis Wallace, former “Marketplace” reporter. (Sam Worley / KCRW)

In this week’s episode of “Scheer Intelligence,” Truthdig Editor in Chief Robert Scheer interviews Lewis Wallace, a former reporter fired for questioning objective journalism in the age of Trump.

Wallace had been working for the American Public Media show “Marketplace” for months when he was abruptly fired in February. The reason? He’d written a personal blog post, titled “Objectivity is dead, and I’m okay with it,” in which he explored how journalists will “adapt to a government that believes in ‘alternative facts’ and thrives on lies, including the lie of white racial superiority.”

“Marketplace” executive Deborah Clark stated that the blog post “was a clear violation of our ethics code.”

Wallace, who is transgender, tells Scheer that he can’t be objective when it comes to LGBTQ issues in the news—nor should he have to be. The two also discuss diversity in journalism. Listen to the full interview below:

 

—Posted by Emma Niles

Advertisement

Square, Site wide
They Know Everything About You -- A new book by Truthdig Editor Robert Scheer. Order an autographed copy now!

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right 3, Site wide - Exposure Dynamics
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 