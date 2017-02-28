|
February 28, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
Is ‘Christianized Fascism’ the Biggest Threat We Face Under Trump? (Video)
Posted on Feb 28, 2017
In a new episode of TeleSUR’s “The Empire Files,” host Abby Martin and Truthdig columnist Chris Hedges analyze the Christian right and its impact on American politics.
Hedges has a wealth of experience writing about the Christian right movement and its relationship to fascism, and he draws on this knowledge to explain the growing threat of “Christianized fascism.”
“The Christian right, like the alt-right, is endowed with all sorts of conspiracy theories, coupled with magical thinking, coupled with an utter disdain for historical fact,” Hedges says. “I think the Christian right are as bigoted as the alt-right.”
He argues that while President Trump’s “personal life makes a mockery of the very values” the Christian right claims to hold sacred, the Trump administration can be expected to further the ideals of political evangelists.
If this “Christianized fascism” continues to gain momentum, what would that look like? Hedges explains:
Martin and Hedges also delve into the history of political evangelists and examine religious populist movements in other countries. Watch the full interview below:
—Posted by Emma Niles
Keep up with Chris Hedges’ latest columns, interviews, tour dates and more at www.truthdig.com/chris_hedges.
