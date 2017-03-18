|
Irish Prime Minister Criticizes Trump’s Immigration Policy in White House Speech (Video)
Posted on Mar 18, 2017
Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny gave a speech at the White House on Thursday in which he subtly criticized President Trump’s immigration policy—while standing just feet from Trump.
In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, Kenny delved into the history of the patron saint of Ireland, as well as the long history of Irish immigration to the U.S.
Trump and members of his administration made minor missteps in trying to lightheartedly celebrate St. Patrick’s Day throughout the week, and the president remained stone-faced as Kenny spoke.
“Ireland came to America because, deprived of liberty, deprived of opportunity, of safety, of even food itself, the Irish believed,” Kenny proclaimed. “We believed in the shelter of America, in the compassion of America, in the opportunity of America. We came and we became Americans.”
Watch the full speech below:
—Posted by Emma Niles
