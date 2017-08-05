Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
August 5, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Youths Joining Terrorist Groups in Syria Driven by Economic Factors
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment
Attorney General Jeff Sessions Declares War on Leaks
 By Jake Johnson / Common Dreams
Can the Age of Trump Spur Medicare for All?
 By Ann Jones / TomDispatch

Ear to the Ground
Attorney General Sessions Threatens to Punish ‘Sanctuary Cities’
Mueller Impanels Grand Jury and Issues Subpoenas
President Trump Pushes Yet Another Problematic Immigration Bill
Scientists Successfully ‘Edit’ Human DNA for the First Time

A/V Booth
Internet Party of New Zealand Hosts #AntiSpyBill Live Event
Robert Rosenthal: Investigative Journalism Must Embrace Tech (Audio)

Animation
Bagful of Weasels (Video)

Arts & Culture
Sour Hearts
 By Elaine Margolin
The Gospel of Self
 By Elizabeth Bruenig
‘Detroit’: It Looks Like Vietnam, but It’s the USA
 By Carrie Rickey
‘An Inconvenient Sequel’ Helps Bring Awareness of Climate Change to a New Generation
 By Jordan Riefe

Truthdig Bazaar
Radiation: What It Is, What You Need to Know

Radiation: What It Is, What You Need to Know

Eric Lax and Robert Peter Gale
13.45
Conversations with Terrorists: Middle East Leaders on Politics, Violence, and Empire

Conversations with Terrorists: Middle East Leaders on Politics, Violence, and Empire

By Reese Erlich
$10.17

White T-Shirt

$18
more items

 
A/V Booth
Email this item Print this item

Internet Party of New Zealand Hosts #AntiSpyBill Live Event

Posted on Aug 5, 2017

The Internet Party of New Zealand is live-streaming its general election campaign, featuring guests such as award-winning investigative journalist Barrett Brown, hacktivist Lauri Love and stand-up comedian Lee Camp. The party’s platform is based on internet freedom and consumer privacy protections, and it’s looking to the public to help draft legislation during the #AntiSpyBill event, which will stream live on YouTube on Aug. 6, from 8 p.m.–11 p.m. NZST (1 a.m.– 4 a.m. PDT).

A press release from the Internet Party explains:

Once finalised the draft legislation, dubbed the 2017 #AntiSpyBill, will be submitted to human rights, privacy and political organisations and groups around the world, to lobby for its adoption.

The initiative seeks to counter the damage to democratic and human rights inflicted upon New Zealanders by a string of draconian spying laws passed between 2013 and 2016. These laws have retroactively legalised previously illegal targeting of New Zealanders, including warrantless spying and covertly filming them inside their homes, Orwell-style - a practice referred to in law as “domestic visual surveillance”.

Internet Party Leader Suzie Dawson said “New Zealand spies and their international counterparts have engaged in some of the most egregious conduct imaginable. The laws passed under urgency in recent years have only furthered the sense of invulnerability of these spies. They also violate international law. We must show that where our lawmakers fail to do so, the public are willing to step up and address these issues themselves.”

Advertisement

Square, Site wide, Desktop

Advertisement

Square, Site wide, Mobile
“We are proud to be bringing some of the world’s brightest citizen heroes together to once again shine a spotlight on the crimes of the spy agencies against New Zealand citizens and residents, and indeed the world,” Internet Party Leader Suzie Dawson, who will be hosting the event, says in the press release. “These luminaries of anti-surveillance activism know well the cold touch of the attentions of the spy agencies and have a wealth of knowledge and personal experience to share with us. We are honoured by their participation.”

Stay tuned for the live video stream of the event in the player above.

—Posted by Emma Niles

Banner, End of Story, Desktop
Banner, End of Story, Mobile

Subscribe to the Truthdig YouTube channel:

Get a book from one of our contributors in the Truthdig Bazaar.

Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 