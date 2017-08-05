|
|
August 5, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
|
|
|
Internet Party of New Zealand Hosts #AntiSpyBill Live Event
Posted on Aug 5, 2017
The Internet Party of New Zealand is live-streaming its general election campaign, featuring guests such as award-winning investigative journalist Barrett Brown, hacktivist Lauri Love and stand-up comedian Lee Camp. The party’s platform is based on internet freedom and consumer privacy protections, and it’s looking to the public to help draft legislation during the #AntiSpyBill event, which will stream live on YouTube on Aug. 6, from 8 p.m.–11 p.m. NZST (1 a.m.– 4 a.m. PDT).
A press release from the Internet Party explains:
Advertisement
Square, Site wide, Desktop
Advertisement
Square, Site wide, Mobile
Stay tuned for the live video stream of the event in the player above.
—Posted by Emma Niles
Banner, End of Story, Desktop
Banner, End of Story, Mobile
Subscribe to the Truthdig YouTube channel:
Related Entries
New and Improved Comments
If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.
|
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
Join the conversation