International Women’s Day Live Blog: What ‘A Day Without a Woman’ Looks Like

Women wear red in solidarity on “A Day Without a Woman” in New York City. (Screen shot via Twitter)

11:31 a.m. PST: Linda Sarsour, one of the national co-chairs behind the Women’s March on Washington earlier this year and an organizer of the “A Day Without A Woman” protests, was arrested in New York City:

Linda Sarsour was just arrested outside Trump International for disorderly conduct. pic.twitter.com/SOais39G7L — Isaac Saul (@Ike_Saul) March 8, 2017

Several other activists have also been arrested alongside her, as the Women’s March organization notes on Twitter:

“We are not sure what precinct we are being taken to at the moment,” the account tweeted. “But we are together, reSisters.”

11:20 a.m. PST: Considering the American protests focus on the Trump administration’s poor policy towards women, it seemed unlikely that the president himself would address the “A Day Without a Woman” movement. But he did indeed chime in via Twitter early Wednesday – not to lambast the protesters, but to offer his support:

I have tremendous respect for women and the many roles they serve that are vital to the fabric of our society and our economy. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 8, 2017 On International Women's Day, join me in honoring the critical role of women here in America & around the world. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 8, 2017

As The Huffington Post notes, other Twitter users quickly jumped in to respond to Trump’s message “by referencing his offensive hot mic comments on the infamous 2005 bus ride with former “Access Hollywood” host Billy Bush” and recalling “that image of Trump signing an anti-abortion executive order, surrounded entirely by white men.”

And in New York City, a large crowd of women is marching to Trump International Hotel to protest the president’s anti-woman policy (like the global gag rule):

10:32 a.m. PST: Here’s a quick look at some of the events unfolding around the world as part of the “A Day Without a Woman” protest:

***

Women around the world are striking as part of “A Day Without a Woman,” a protest put together by a broad coalition of organizations largely in response to the Trump administration. Held the same day as International Women’s Day, “A Day Without a Woman” highlights economic inequality, threats to reproductive rights and numerous other women’s issues.

“The goal of this demonstration,” The New York Times states, “is to show that woman’s presence should not be taken for granted.”

The strike also asks people to avoid shopping Wednesday except at small, woman-owned businesses. And though the protests come during a particularly turbulent time in American politics, NPR notes that the “planning for the strike predates the Trump administration.”

“Inspiration came from International Women’s Day events outside the United States,” NPR continues, “where the day is more widely observed.”

Follow Truthdig's live blog coverage of "A Day Without a Woman" action around the world.

—Posted by Emma Niles