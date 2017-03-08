|
|
March 8, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
|
|
|
International Women’s Day Live Blog: What ‘A Day Without a Woman’ Looks Like
Posted on Mar 8, 2017
11:31 a.m. PST: Linda Sarsour, one of the national co-chairs behind the Women’s March on Washington earlier this year and an organizer of the “A Day Without A Woman” protests, was arrested in New York City:
Several other activists have also been arrested alongside her, as the Women’s March organization notes on Twitter:
“We are not sure what precinct we are being taken to at the moment,” the account tweeted. “But we are together, reSisters.”
11:20 a.m. PST: Considering the American protests focus on the Trump administration’s poor policy towards women, it seemed unlikely that the president himself would address the “A Day Without a Woman” movement. But he did indeed chime in via Twitter early Wednesday – not to lambast the protesters, but to offer his support:
As The Huffington Post notes, other Twitter users quickly jumped in to respond to Trump’s message “by referencing his offensive hot mic comments on the infamous 2005 bus ride with former “Access Hollywood” host Billy Bush” and recalling “that image of Trump signing an anti-abortion executive order, surrounded entirely by white men.”
And in New York City, a large crowd of women is marching to Trump International Hotel to protest the president’s anti-woman policy (like the global gag rule):
10:32 a.m. PST: Here’s a quick look at some of the events unfolding around the world as part of the “A Day Without a Woman” protest:
Women around the world are striking as part of “A Day Without a Woman,” a protest put together by a broad coalition of organizations largely in response to the Trump administration. Held the same day as International Women’s Day, “A Day Without a Woman” highlights economic inequality, threats to reproductive rights and numerous other women’s issues.
“The goal of this demonstration,” The New York Times states, “is to show that woman’s presence should not be taken for granted.”
The strike also asks people to avoid shopping Wednesday except at small, woman-owned businesses. And though the protests come during a particularly turbulent time in American politics, NPR notes that the “planning for the strike predates the Trump administration.”
“Inspiration came from International Women’s Day events outside the United States,” NPR continues, “where the day is more widely observed.”
Follow Truthdig’s live blog coverage of “A Day Without a Woman” action around the world. Be sure to tune in to our Facebook page later Wednesday, where Truthdig will be sharing live video footage from the Los Angeles march and rally.
—Posted by Emma Niles
Advertisement
Square, Site wide
New and Improved Comments
If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.
|
Right 3, Site wide - Exposure Dynamics
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
Join the conversation