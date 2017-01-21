‘Informed Rant’: Trump’s Cabinet, Chelsea Manning’s Commutation and Poverty

Demonstrators raise high what appears to be a burning effigy of Donald Trump. (Informed Rant)

On this week’s “Informed Rant,” Joshua Scheer speaks with Shadowproof journalist Kevin Gosztola about the long list of terrible selections for cabinet positions in the Trump administration.

Scheer also speaks with lawyer Chase Madar, author of The Passion of Chelsea Manning, about the commutation of Manning’s prison sentence and the fate of other incarcerated people under Trump.

Finally, Scheer speaks with screenwriter, author and journalist Ruth Fowler about the trap of poverty.

—Posted by Alexander Reed Kelly