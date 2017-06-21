Indigenous Activists Rally Outside Courthouse in Support of DAPL Lawsuit (Multimedia)

A group of activists protest the Dakota Access Pipeline outside a federal courthouse in Washington, D.C. on June 21, 2017. (Clara Romeo / Truthdig)

Anti-Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) activists made a strong showing of support Wednesday in an organized rally outside a U.S. District Courthouse. The self-described “water protectors” rallied in Washington, D.C., while inside the courtroom the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe appeared before a federal judge as part of a status hearing in their case against the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Last week, the judge ruled in favor of the tribes by ordering the Army Corps to “reconsider” its risk analysis of the controversial pipeline. Wednesday’s rally, according to a press release by organizers Rising Hearts Coalition, “will set forth more opportunities to present arguments provide remedy options in how to move forward for both parties.”

“Oil still flows,” states the event page for the rally. “But this is a crucial victory in the fight against the Dakota Access Pipeline.”

A flag from Wednesday's rally outside the federal courthouse in Washington, D.C. (Clara Romeo / Truthdig)

The rally also included support from the International Indigenous Youth Council and Honor The Earth.

Truthdig correspondent Clara Romeo was on scene for the #NoDAPL rally and shared live video of speakers at the event. Watch in part 1 and part 2 below:

Jordan Marie Daniel, the founder and organizer of Rising Hearts Coalition, hosted the rally, which featured reporter Sebi Medina-Tayac (seen playing the drums in the above videos) and activist Rev. Lennox Yearwood Jr., who spoke to the crowd.

Yearwood Jr., who is also the President and CEO of the nonprofit organization Hip Hop Caucus, urged activists to get involved in the fight against the DAPL and drew comparisons between the #NoDAPL movement and Black Lives Matter.

The DAPL, he argued, will carry “crude oil that will be refined in Chicago, or in Detroit, or in Milwaukee.”

“We can stop that pollution from harming and killing babies in the hood,” Yearwood Jr. concluded.

Later in the day, Earthjustice Attorney Jan Hasselman, who is representing the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in their case against the Army Corps, gave an update to the crowd.

“One of the things we talked about in court today, is that if the Army Corps goes into a room and closes the door, and comes up with a new analysis, we won’t have moved this ball forward,” Hasselman notes. “Our position is that this needs to be an open process, this needs to bring in the public, and it needs to consult with the tribes and experts. And we are going to be asking the court to order that if they won’t do it themselves.”

Hasselman also addressed what would happen to the DAPL “in the interim,” as the pipeline’s risk is reassessed, noting that it would take several more months for a decision on that aspect of the case to be made.

Watch his full remarks in the video below (note: sound quality is poor):

The fight against the DAPL has received renewed interest in the past month, in part due to the partial tribe victory in court. A set of leaked documents, however, have also added fuel to the fire: The Intercept reported in late May that a private security firm, TigerSwan, was hired by Energy Transfer Partners, the company behind the DAPL, to suppress the water protectors.

On Wednesday, the chief counsel of the Lakota People’s Law Project, Daniel Sheehan, addressed TigerSwan’s actions at Standing Rock. Sheehan notes that Lakota People’s Law Project Lead Counsel Chase Iron Eyes was specifically targeted by TigerSwan, according to the leaked documents. Watch his remarks below:

“This trial is about exposing this racially motivated hypocrisy, and all elements of the illegal, corporate-sponsored, state-executed violence that occurred at Standing Rock,” Sheehan said in a separate press release. “It is about shedding light on the dark alliance between the oil industry and the Trump administration.”

You can find past coverage of the fight against the DAPL here.

