Live at Truthdig: With Inauguration Day Protests Growing, Will Transfer of Power Go Smoothly?

A protester in New York City on December 20, 2016. (Joe Catron / CC 2.0)

The inauguration of a new president is usually a celebratory affair in Washington, D.C., but incoming President Donald Trump is likely to face intense opposition when he is sworn in on Friday.

Thousands are expected to protest throughout the weekend, and more than 50 members of Congress have declared they will boycotting the event.

“I don’t see this president-elect as a legitimate president,” Rep. John Lewis, Democrat of Georgia, said last week.

Asked about the growing number of politicians who won’t be attending the inauguration, Trump said, “That’s okay, because we need seats so badly. I hope they give me their tickets.”

Meanwhile, people around the country are preparing to rally as part of the Women’s March on Washington. More than 600 cities around the world are hosting a version of the march, and tens of thousands are expected to turn out for the Washington, D.C., march.

Observers argue that this is the strongest disapproval a president-elect has faced in recent history.

How will a “peaceful transfer of power” occur in this environment? And what do the protests say about the future of American democracy under a Trump administration?

—Posted by Emma Niles