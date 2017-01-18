Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
January 18, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Internet Helps Afghan Women Find Their Voice in Battle for Equality
 By Sonia Azatyar / Sahar Speaks
Discredited Former New York Times Reporter Disregards Her Own Record While Smearing Chelsea Manning
 By Ben Norton / AlterNet
The Issue Isn’t Trump—It’s Us
 By John Pilger / JohnPilger.com

Ear to the Ground
Putin Says Obama Is Trying to ‘Undermine the Legitimacy’ of a Trump Administration
Supreme Court Ruling in Bill Clinton Sexual Misconduct Case Could Spell Trouble for Trump
Military Contractor Erik Prince Is a Shadow in Trump’s Administration
President Obama Commutes Chelsea Manning’s Sentence

A/V Booth
Live at Truthdig: With Inauguration Day Protests Growing, Will Transfer of Power Go Smoothly?
Watch Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren School Trump’s Education Secretary Pick (Video)

Animation
The Obama Farewell Addendum (Video)

Arts & Culture
Poet Asks, ‘Does Everything Depend Upon the Price of Oil?’ (Audio)
A Poem Close to the Bone for Many in 2016
 By Nora Krug
Draw Your Weapon!
 By Mr. Fish
Why Meryl Streep’s Golden Globe Speech Is So Important in the Trump Era
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment

Truthdig Bazaar
Retirement Without Borders

Retirement Without Borders

Barry Golson (Author), Thia Golson and the Expert Expats (Contributor)
$16.87
Swordfish: A Biography of the Ocean Gladiator

Swordfish: A Biography of the Ocean Gladiator

Richard Ellis
$18.48

Basic T-Shirt

$13
more items

 
A/V Booth
Live at Truthdig
Email this item Print this item

Live at Truthdig: With Inauguration Day Protests Growing, Will Transfer of Power Go Smoothly?

Posted on Jan 18, 2017

  A protester in New York City on December 20, 2016. (Joe Catron / CC 2.0)

The inauguration of a new president is usually a celebratory affair in Washington, D.C., but incoming President Donald Trump is likely to face intense opposition when he is sworn in on Friday.

Thousands are expected to protest throughout the weekend, and more than 50 members of Congress have declared they will boycotting the event.

“I don’t see this president-elect as a legitimate president,” Rep. John Lewis, Democrat of Georgia, said last week.

Asked about the growing number of politicians who won’t be attending the inauguration, Trump said, “That’s okay, because we need seats so badly. I hope they give me their tickets.”

Meanwhile, people around the country are preparing to rally as part of the Women’s March on Washington. More than 600 cities around the world are hosting a version of the march, and tens of thousands are expected to turn out for the Washington, D.C., march.

Observers argue that this is the strongest disapproval a president-elect has faced in recent history.

How will a “peaceful transfer of power” occur in this environment? And what do the protests say about the future of American democracy under a Trump administration?

On Thursday at 1 p.m. PDT / 4 p.m. EDT, Truthdig Editor in Chief Robert Scheer and his team will discuss the inauguration during a live video session on Truthdig’s Facebook page.

Leave any questions or comments for the Truthdig team in the section below, and watch past editions of “Live at Truthdig” here.

—Posted by Emma Niles

Advertisement

Square, Site wide

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
 
Right 1, Site wide - BlogAds Premium
 
Right 2, Site wide - Blogads
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
 
Join the Liberal Blog Advertising Network
 
 
 

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 