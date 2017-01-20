Inauguration Day Live Blog: Tension and Celebration in the Nation’s Capital Donald Trump. (Darryl Smith / CC 2.0) 11:08 AM EST: California Rep. Barbara Lee, one of many Democratic legislators who will not attend the inauguration, explains at The Guardian why she “will not be celebrating the swearing-in of a president who rode racism, sexism, xenophobia and bigotry to the White House.” President-elect Trump ran one of the most divisive and prejudiced campaigns in modern history. He began his campaign by insulting Mexican immigrants, pledging to build a wall between the United States and Mexico and then spent a year and a half denigrating communities of color and normalizing bigotry. He denigrated women, stoked Islamophobia and attacked a Gold Star family. He mocked a disabled reporter and appealed to people’s worst instincts. After the election, I hoped the president-elect would turn toward unifying our country. After all, he said it was “time for us to come together”. Despite my unwavering reservations about his candidacy and fitness for office, I encouraged my constituents to have faith that our constitution, our democracy and the voices of the American people would prevail. Sadly, the president-elect has done nothing of the sort; he has instead shown us that he will utilize the same tools of division he employed on the campaign trail as our nation’s commander-in-chief. 11:02 AM EST: Watch the inauguration here: </p><p> 10:34 AM EST: Truthdig contributor Bill Boyarsky watches the media coverage early in the day: When the Obamas greeted the Trumps at the White House Friday morning, it was a simple and friendly beginning of a transition of power that will bring great and complex changes to the country. The confirmation hearings on Trump’s cabinet appointments were a clear sign that the new administration intends, as Michael Shear wrote in the New York Times, “to sweep away President Obama’s domestic policy by embracing a deeply conservative approach to government.” That’s the way I saw it whenever I dipped into the hearings on television. So much for those who said it didn’t matter who won, Trump or Hillary Clinton. As the first months pass, I’ll be curious or fascinated or appalled to see what a difference it has made. Meanwhile, I decided to watch the event on Fox News. The Fox guy won so I’ll let them tell the story and record the entries of such Trump luminaries as Newt Gingrich and casino magnate Sheldon Adelson and listen to the Fox people heap scorn on the Democratic House members who stayed away. The event unfolded slowly, at the pace of the New Year’s Tournament of Roses parade of Pasadena and was about as interesting. Until, of course, the Clintons showed up. That was something to think about. 10:18 AM EST: A Texas pastor who calls Islam “evil” homosexuals “filthy” will administer a private sermon to Donald Trump before the inauguration, reports Chris Sommerfeldt at The New York Daily News. Rev. Robert Jeffress, who fervently stumped for Trump on the campaign trail, leads the First Baptist Church in Dallas and announced Thursday evening that he will deliver the exclusive prayer session to Trump, President-elect Mike Pence and their respective families. “Honored to deliver sermon ‘When God Chooses a Leader’ for Trump/Pence private family service,” the pastor said over Twitter. ... Before the campaign, Trump, a Presbyterian, had no apparent contact with the Southern Baptist preacher, who is on the President-elect’s evangelical advisory board. “I love this guy!” Trump exclaimed as he welcomed Jeffress on stage at a September rally in Dallas. 10:10 AM EST: The day begins for many with a sobering message from Sen. Bernie Sanders. </p><p> * * * Donald Trump will have a full schedule as he is inaugurated the 45th president of the United States. Follow along with Truthdig for live updates throughout Inauguration Day. We’ll be posting multimedia from Washington, D.C. via Evrybit—scroll to the bottom of the page to see the Evrybit story. Celebratory rallies and anti-Trump protests are expected in equal measure, and dozens of members of Congress will be absent from Trump’s swearing-in ceremony. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts will swear in Trump and his vice president, Mike Pence, at 9 a.m. PST/noon EST; the inaugural parade down Pennsylvania Avenue will follow. Check out the full lineup of events here. Friday night, Trump and Pence will attend three inaugural balls. Meanwhile, protesters gearing up for the Women’s March on Washington will be heading to bed to rest up for a long day of demonstrations Saturday. How will the tensions between Trump supporters and opponents play out? Which politicians will stay home? Join us for live blog coverage of this historic day. Check out the Evrybit story, with multimedia from Washington, D.C., below: —Posted by Emma Niles Advertisement Square, Site wide Get truth delivered to

your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy. Join the conversation Load Comments Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Right 1, Site wide - BlogAds Premium Right 2, Site wide - Blogads Right Skyscraper, Site Wide Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

