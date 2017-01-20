|
Inauguration Day Live Blog: Tension and Celebration in the Nation’s Capital
Posted on Jan 20, 2017
11:08 AM EST: California Rep. Barbara Lee, one of many Democratic legislators who will not attend the inauguration, explains at The Guardian why she “will not be celebrating the swearing-in of a president who rode racism, sexism, xenophobia and bigotry to the White House.”
11:02 AM EST: Watch the inauguration here:
10:34 AM EST: Truthdig contributor Bill Boyarsky watches the media coverage early in the day:
10:18 AM EST: A Texas pastor who calls Islam “evil” homosexuals “filthy” will administer a private sermon to Donald Trump before the inauguration, reports Chris Sommerfeldt at The New York Daily News.
10:10 AM EST: The day begins for many with a sobering message from Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Donald Trump will have a full schedule as he is inaugurated the 45th president of the United States. Follow along with Truthdig for live updates throughout Inauguration Day. We’ll be posting multimedia from Washington, D.C. via Evrybit—scroll to the bottom of the page to see the Evrybit story.
Celebratory rallies and anti-Trump protests are expected in equal measure, and dozens of members of Congress will be absent from Trump’s swearing-in ceremony. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts will swear in Trump and his vice president, Mike Pence, at 9 a.m. PST/noon EST; the inaugural parade down Pennsylvania Avenue will follow. Check out the full lineup of events here.
Friday night, Trump and Pence will attend three inaugural balls. Meanwhile, protesters gearing up for the Women’s March on Washington will be heading to bed to rest up for a long day of demonstrations Saturday.
How will the tensions between Trump supporters and opponents play out? Which politicians will stay home? Join us for live blog coverage of this historic day.
Check out the Evrybit story, with multimedia from Washington, D.C., below:
