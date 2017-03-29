Taking a Closer Look at Immigration (Video)

On Tuesday, Truthdig Editor in Chief Robert Scheer hosted a discussion on immigration policy and its impact on human rights. Speakers included award-winning journalist Sandy Tolan; Victor Narro, project director for the UCLA Downtown Labor Center; and Laboni Hoq, litigation director at Advancing Justice-LA. The discussion took place at the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism.

The panel discussed how the media has portrayed the immigration debate in America and uncovered common media misconceptions about undocumented immigrants. Scheer also examined how political elites are purposefully exploiting undocumented immigrants for economic reasons, and he referred to Truthdig contributor Bill Blum’s recent report on President Trump’s immigration policies.

Watch the full discussion below:

—Posted by Emma Niles