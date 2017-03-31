Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Scheer Intelligence
A/V Booth
Scheer Intelligence

A Community Terrorized: Immigration Crackdown Could Destroy Social Fabric of United States (Audio)

Posted on Mar 31, 2017

  Family members in the United States and Mexico talk with each other through a border fence at San Diego’s Friendship Park. (BBC World Service / CC 2.0)

In this week’s episode of “Scheer Intelligence,” Truthdig Editor in Chief Robert Scheer interviews Victor Narro, an immigration and labor attorney who is the project director at the University of California, Los Angeles Labor Center.

 

Narro, who has previously discussed immigration issues with Truthdig, tells Scheer about the climate of fear that has engulfed undocumented communities since President Trump took office. Although California has a progressive immigration policy, Narro and others are continuing to work to provide even greater protections for undocumented immigrants in the state.

Listen to past editions of “Scheer Intelligence” here.

—Posted by Emma Niles

