How Gentrification Is Destroying America’s Cities (Audio)

Posted on Jun 16, 2017

  A luxury housing development under construction in San Francisco in November 2016. (Flickr / CC 2.0)

Are America’s big cities dying? Peter Moskowitz, a longtime journalist and activist, thinks so—and the cause, he believes, is gentrification.

Moskowitz joined Truthdig Editor in Chief Robert Scheer to discuss Moskowitz’s new book, “How to Kill a City: Gentrification, Inequality, and the Fight for the Neighborhood,” on this week’s episode of Scheer’s KCRW podcast, “Scheer Intelligence.”

“If you read The New York Times, or if you read The Atlantic, or all these mainstream publications, you see stories about hipsters, you see stories about the next Williamsburg, you see stories about craft beer and the next downtowns—you know, where the next hot spot is to move,” Moskowitz says. “You don’t hear about race, you don’t hear about housing history, you don’t hear about capitalism, you don’t hear about the class issues that go into the reasons that everyone’s rent seems to be rising.”

Scheer and Moskowitz discuss how cities like Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco are becoming homogenized by gentrification, and how issues like poverty and homelessness are pushed out of view in gentrified cities.

“Gentrification doesn’t even necessarily have to mean a one-to-one displacement, like, one rich white person moves in and displaces a lower income person,” Moskowitz explains. “If you look at a place like Detroit, where there’s plenty of space to move in—there’s square miles upon square miles of empty space—it’s still a reordering of priorities. The city is essentially saying, ‘These are the kinds of people we want here, and these are the kinds of people we don’t want here.’ ”

Scheer and Moskowitz also delve into history, exploring the stigma of public housing in the 1940s and ’50s, and discuss the idea that housing should be a universal human right.

“I still find it unbelievable, given our current political context, that the federal government would spend billions of dollars to provide, essentially, free housing for poor people 50 years ago. But it happened. And I think it can happen again,” Moskowitz says. “The first step to solving the problem is saying, ‘Why aren’t we thinking of housing as a human right anymore?’ ”

Listen to the full interview in the player above, and listen to past editions of “Scheer Intelligence” here.

—Posted by Emma Niles

