How Gambling Has Become America’s Premier Form of Entertainment and Escape (Video)

Posted on Mar 28, 2017

Professor Natasha Dow Schüll and Chris Hedges discuss how casino capitalism, present in everything from algorithms to today’s political rhetoric, tries to “sweep people away ... from a position where they have clear lines of sight and can act as decision-making subjects.” Watch the Truthdig columnist and the author of “Addiction by Design: Machine Gambling in Las Vegas” on Hedges’ show “On Contact” below.

— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata

 

