|
|
March 28, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
|
|
|
How Gambling Has Become America’s Premier Form of Entertainment and Escape (Video)
Posted on Mar 28, 2017
Professor Natasha Dow Schüll and Chris Hedges discuss how casino capitalism, present in everything from algorithms to today’s political rhetoric, tries to “sweep people away ... from a position where they have clear lines of sight and can act as decision-making subjects.” Watch the Truthdig columnist and the author of “Addiction by Design: Machine Gambling in Las Vegas” on Hedges’ show “On Contact” below.
— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata
Advertisement
Square, Site wide
Keep up with Chris Hedges’ latest columns, interviews, tour dates and more at www.truthdig.com/chris_hedges.
Taboola Below Article
New and Improved Comments
If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.
|
Right 3, Site wide - Exposure Dynamics
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
Join the conversation