February 24, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Historian Juan Cole Warns Against Strongmen At Home and Abroad
Posted on Feb 24, 2017
On KCRW’s “Scheer Intelligence,” the University of Michigan Middle East scholar tells Truthdig Editor-in-Chief Robert Scheer that Islamic terrorism is over-reported in the United States and the association between violence and religion is unfounded.
Cole and Scheer also discuss the possible benefits of President Trump’s stated interest in re-setting relations with Russia. In spite of many attempts for peace in the Middle East, Cole sees a bleak future for the “stateless” Palestinian people.
—Posted by Alexander Reed Kelly
