Historian Juan Cole Warns Against Strongmen At Home and Abroad

Middle East scholar Juan Cole. (New America / (CC-BY-2.0))

On KCRW’s “Scheer Intelligence,” the University of Michigan Middle East scholar tells Truthdig Editor-in-Chief Robert Scheer that Islamic terrorism is over-reported in the United States and the association between violence and religion is unfounded.

Cole and Scheer also discuss the possible benefits of President Trump’s stated interest in re-setting relations with Russia. In spite of many attempts for peace in the Middle East, Cole sees a bleak future for the “stateless” Palestinian people.

—Posted by Alexander Reed Kelly