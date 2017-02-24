Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
February 24, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Steve Bannon Says ‘Deconstruction of Administrative State’ Is Trump’s Plan
 By Nadia Prupis / Common Dreams
The North Atlantic Is Set to Cool Much Faster Than Predicted
 By Alex Kirby / Climate News Network
The Fight Against Islamophobia and Anti-Semitism Won’t Be Won by This White House
 By Sonali Kolhatkar

Ear to the Ground
Betsy DeVos’ Conflicting Positions on States’ Rights
#NoDAPL Live Blog: 45 Arrested During Police Raids on Two Encampments
U.S. Gave $315 Million to Supplier of Mines Accused of Using Slave Labor
Sweden Becomes the New Poster Country for the U.S. Immigration Debate

A/V Booth
Historian Juan Cole Warns Against Strongmen At Home and Abroad
Professor Michael Hudson Explains the Fake Economics of Donald Trump

Animation
Sweden Attacks! (Video)

Arts & Culture
The Other 43 Percent
 By Carrie Rickey
Remembering Richard Schickel
‘Lyrics From Lockdown’ Creator on Using Art as a Wake-Up Call
 By Jordan Riefe
What We Do Now
 By Carlos Lozada

Truthdig Bazaar
Souled Out: Reclaiming Faith and Politics after the Religious Right

Souled Out: Reclaiming Faith and Politics after the Religious Right

E. J. Dionne
$19.16
Palestine

Palestine

By Joe Sacco

Women’s T-Shirt

$20
more items

 
A/V Booth
Scheer Intelligence
Email this item Print this item

Historian Juan Cole Warns Against Strongmen At Home and Abroad

Posted on Feb 24, 2017

    Middle East scholar Juan Cole. (New America / (CC-BY-2.0))

On KCRW’s “Scheer Intelligence,” the University of Michigan Middle East scholar tells Truthdig Editor-in-Chief Robert Scheer that Islamic terrorism is over-reported in the United States and the association between violence and religion is unfounded.

Cole and Scheer also discuss the possible benefits of President Trump’s stated interest in re-setting relations with Russia. In spite of many attempts for peace in the Middle East, Cole sees a bleak future for the “stateless” Palestinian people.

—Posted by Alexander Reed Kelly

Advertisement

Square, Site wide

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right 3, Site wide - Exposure Dynamics
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 