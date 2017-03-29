Hillary Clinton Urges Americans to ‘Resist, Insist, Persist, Enlist’ in Fight Against Trump

On Tuesday, Hillary Clinton gave one of her first public speeches since she lost the 2016 presidential election. Clinton did not mince words in discussing President Trump and his administration, as she appeared in San Francisco to address the annual conference of the Professional BusinessWomen of California.

Watch the full speech below:

Although she didn’t mention Trump or his staff by name (perhaps borrowing a tactic routinely used by former First Lady Michelle Obama), Clinton lambasted the current administration repeatedly, relating her remarks to the theme of the conference, “Inclusion Now.”

The Hollywood Reporter writes:

Clinton faulted the Republican presidential administration repeatedly, including calling its representation of women in top jobs "the lowest in a generation." "Too many women have had a lifetime of practice taking this kind of indignity in stride," Clinton said. "I mean, it's not like I didn't know all the nasty things they were saying about me. I thought some of them were kind of creative," she said. "But you just have to keep going."

Despite the intensity of the speech, Clinton also made several jokes. “There’s no place I’d rather be than here with you,” she said, “other than the White House.”

She also referred to her now-viral walks in the woods near her home in Chappaqua, New York. She explained how, as she walked, she planned to engage in resistance to Trump’s administration.

“[These are] the kinds of things you think about when you take long walks in the woods,” Clinton told the crowd. “Resist, insist, persist, enlist.”

—Posted by Emma Niles