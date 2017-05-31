Hillary Clinton: ‘I Take Responsibility for Every Decision I Made, but That’s Not Why I Lost’

Hillary Clinton at the Code Conference. (Pixabay)

Hillary Clinton spoke at the annual Code Conference in Ranchos Palos Verdes, Calif., on Wednesday. The 2016 Democratic Party presidential nominee discussed the lessons she learned from the election, “weaponized information” and more.

“The overriding issue that affected the election that I had any control over—because I had no control over the Russians—was the way the use of my email account was turned into the greatest scandal since Lord knows when,” Clinton said. “This was the biggest ‘nothing burger’ ever.” Last week, in a New York magazine profile, Clinton had expressed her concerns about WikiLeaks and alleged Russian hacking.

The former secretary of state added on Wednesday: “I take responsibility for every decision I made, but that’s not why I lost.”

Advertisement Square, Site wide

—Posted by Eric Ortiz