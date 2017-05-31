Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
May 31, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Donald Trump’s Boorish Behavior With NATO Could Have Unintended Benefits
 By Ray McGovern / Consortiumnews
Trump’s Promises on Coal Turn to Dust
 By Kieran Cooke / Climate News Network
Trump Is Nearing a Decision on Whether to Exit the Paris Climate Deal
 By Chris Mooney / The Washington Post

Ear to the Ground
One Officer Involved in Tamir Rice Case Is Fired, Another Suspended
Military-Style Counterterrorism Measures Were Used Against DAPL Protesters, Leaked Documents Show
Alliance of Activists Converging in Georgia to Launch Voting Rights Project
Appeals Court Refuses to Uphold Trump’s Travel Ban

A/V Booth
Hillary Clinton: ‘I Take Responsibility for Every Decision I Made, but That’s Not Why I Lost’
Chris Hedges and Wallace Shawn on Politics, Playwriting and Power (Video)

Animation
Storytime With the President (Video)

Arts & Culture
Texas Movie Theater Chain Shrugs Off Criticism for Women-Only Screenings of ‘Wonder Woman’
Rising Star
 By Carlos Lozada
Structures of Power and the Ethical Limits of Speech
 By Svetlana Mintcheva
Celebrating the Vibrant Lifestyle of Jean Stein

Truthdig Bazaar
The End of Faith

The End of Faith

Sam Harris
$19.74
The Invention of the Jewish People

The Invention of the Jewish People

By Shlomo Sand
$23.07

Jr. Raglan

$22
more items

 
A/V Booth
Email this item Print this item

Hillary Clinton: ‘I Take Responsibility for Every Decision I Made, but That’s Not Why I Lost’

Posted on May 31, 2017

  Hillary Clinton at the Code Conference. (Pixabay)

Hillary Clinton spoke at the annual Code Conference in Ranchos Palos Verdes, Calif., on Wednesday. The 2016 Democratic Party presidential nominee discussed the lessons she learned from the election, “weaponized information” and more.

“The overriding issue that affected the election that I had any control over—because I had no control over the Russians—was the way the use of my email account was turned into the greatest scandal since Lord knows when,” Clinton said. “This was the biggest ‘nothing burger’ ever.” Last week, in a New York magazine profile, Clinton had expressed her concerns about WikiLeaks and alleged Russian hacking.

The former secretary of state added on Wednesday: “I take responsibility for every decision I made, but that’s not why I lost.”

Advertisement

Square, Site wide
Below, watch Clinton as she spoke at the Code Conference with Kara Swisher and Walt Mossberg from Recode.

 

—Posted by Eric Ortiz

Subscribe to the Truthdig YouTube channel:

Get a book from one of our contributors in the Truthdig Bazaar.

Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 