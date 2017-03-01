Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
March 1, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Trump Says New York Contracts Brought Him $21 Million. It Was Actually Much Less.
 By Derek Kravitz and Cezary Podkul / ProPublica
In Afghanistan, America’s Biggest Foe Is Self-Deception
 By William J. Astore / TomDispatch
Spring Moves Forward at a Record Rate
 By Tim Radford / Climate News Network

Ear to the Ground
Tesla Is Accused of Fostering a Hostile Work Environment for Women
#NoDAPL Live Blog: Standing Rock Activists Take Their Cause to Hollywood
Religious Leaders in Southern California Are Creating a Network to Help the Undocumented
Solar Jobs Double Coal’s Job Total, a Survey by the Nonprofit Solar Foundation Finds

A/V Booth
Here’s How Trump Turns Lies Into Half-Truths (Video)
Is ‘Christianized Fascism’ the Biggest Threat We Face Under Trump? (Video)

Animation
Sweden Attacks! (Video)

Arts & Culture
4 3 2 1
 By Rayyan Al-Shawaf
The Five Best Anti-Trump Statements From the Oscars (Videos)
 By Alexandra Rosenmann / AlterNet
Would Trump Let Oscar Winner Mahershala Ali Back Into the Country? (Video)
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment
That Final Twist Was More Surprising Than the Politics at the 2017 Oscars
 By Carrie Rickey

Truthdig Bazaar
‘Retirement Heist: How Companies Plunder and Profit From the Nest Eggs of American Workers’

‘Retirement Heist: How Companies Plunder and Profit From the Nest Eggs of American Workers’

By Ellen E. Schultz
God’s Profits: Faith, Fraud, and the Republican Crusade for Values Voters

God’s Profits: Faith, Fraud, and the Republican Crusade for Values Voters

91.34

Hooded Sweatshirt

$40
more items

 
A/V Booth
Email this item Print this item

Here’s How Trump Turns Lies Into Half-Truths (Video)

Posted on Mar 1, 2017

By Robert Reich / RobertReich.org

Earlier this year The Wall Street Journal’s editor in chief insisted that the news outlet wouldn’t label Trump’s false statements as “lies.” Lying, said the editor, requires a deliberate intention to mislead, which couldn’t be proven in Trump’s case. 

But Donald Trump is the most lying president we’ve ever had, and he seems to get away with it. Here’s his 10-step plan for turning lies into near truths:

Step 1: He lies.

Step 2: Experts contradict him, saying his claim is baseless and false. The media report that the claim is false.

Step 3: Trump blasts the experts and condemns the media for being “dishonest.”

Step 4: Trump repeats the lie in tweets and speeches. And asserts that “many people” say he’s right.

Step 5: The mainstream media start to describe the lie as a “disputed fact.“

Step 6: Trump repeats the lie in tweets, interviews, and speeches. His surrogates repeat it on TV and in the right-wing blogosphere.

Step 7: The mainstream media begin to describe Trump’s lie as a “controversy.”

Step 8: Polls show a growing number of Americans (including most Republicans) believing Trump’s lie to be true.

Step 9: The media start describing Trump’s lie as “a claim that reflects a partisan divide in America,” and is “found to be true by many.”

Step 10: The public is confused and disoriented about what the facts are. Trump wins.

Don’t let Trump’s lies become near truths. Be vigilant. Know the truth, and spread it. The media should stop mincing words. Report Trump’s lies as lies.

Advertisement

Square, Site wide

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right 3, Site wide - Exposure Dynamics
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 