January 23, 2017
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Women’s March Speeches From Across the U.S. Go Viral

Posted on Jan 23, 2017

Activist-scholar Angela Davis, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and actress America Ferrera are among the figures from varied backgrounds whose speeches have been making the rounds online. Watch some of the addresses that have gotten the most attention, below.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata

 

