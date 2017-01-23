|
Women’s March Speeches From Across the U.S. Go Viral
Posted on Jan 23, 2017
Activist-scholar Angela Davis, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and actress America Ferrera are among the figures from varied backgrounds whose speeches have been making the rounds online. Watch some of the addresses that have gotten the most attention, below.
