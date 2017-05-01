Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
May 1, 2017
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig.
Hasan Minhaj, Samantha Bee Speak Truth to Power and Journalists in Competing Events (Video)

Posted on May 1, 2017

  Hasan Minhaj, left, and Samantha Bee. (C-SPAN / Full Frontal With Samantha Bee)

Donald Trump may not be able to take a joke, but many people enjoyed the humor of Hasan Minhaj and Samantha Bee over the weekend.

Minhaj, a senior correspondent for “The Daily Show,” headlined the White House Correspondents’ Dinner at the Washington Hilton on Saturday night. Trump did not attend the event, instead choosing to give a rally in Harrisburg, Pa..

“This event is about celebrating the First Amendment and free speech,” Minhaj said at the dinner. “Free speech is the foundation of an open and liberal democracy from college campuses to the White House. Only in America can a first generation Indian-American Muslim kid get on this stage and make fun of the president.”

Minhaj added: “I would say it is an honor to do this, but that would be an alternative fact. It is not. No one one wanted to do this, so, of course, it falls in the hands of an immigrant. That’s how it always goes down.”

Watch all of Minhaj’s performance below.

Read all of Minhaj’s speech here. Watch all of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner here.

Bee, the host of “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee,” hosted her own event, the Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington on Saturday. The event raised money for the Committee to Protect Journalists and served as an opportunity to roast Trump.

“You continue to fact-check the president as if he might someday get embarrassed,” Bee said. “Tonight is for you.”

On the state of journalism, Bee noted: “With so much excellent reporting out there, why do 96 percent of Americans believe the media should be strung up by its own bowels? I don’t know — maybe because when they turn on the TV looking for news, all they can find are journalists trying to referee a pack of well-coiffed message robots shouting at each other all day from increasingly tiny boxes.”

Watch all of the Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner below.

Part 1: Peaches and Monologue

Part 2: Roast of Jeff Zucker

Part 3: What Is Facts

Part 4: Comedians Roast Trump

Part 5: Fox News in Memoriam

Part 6: Jake Tapper

Part 7: Special Guest George W. Bush

Part 8: Women in the High Castle

Part 9: Show Close and Committee to Protect Journalists

—Posted by Eric Ortiz

