Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
March 31, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Devin Nunes’ Intelligence Information Reportedly Came From Two White House Staffers
 By Nika Knight / Common Dreams
In Trump’s America, Your Privacy Is for Sale
 By Amy Goodman and Denis Moynihan
The Art of the Con
 By E.J. Dionne Jr.

Ear to the Ground
Archbishop José Gomez: We All Share Some Blame for America’s Broken Immigration System
Mainstream Media Soft-Pedaled Mosul Airstrike Headlines, Critics Charge
U.N. Envoy Nikki Haley’s Tough Stance on International Relations: ‘There’s a New Sheriff in Town’
Brexit Has Begun Officially, but No One Seems to Know How Long It Will Take

A/V Booth
Inside the Campaign of Green Party Congressional Candidate Kenneth Mejia
A Community Terrorized: Immigration Crackdown Could Destroy Social Fabric of United States (Audio)

Animation
Head-Exploding News (Video)

Arts & Culture
What Is Sex For?
 By Robert Jensen
What Happened to the Female Directors of Hollywood? (Part 5)
 By Carrie Rickey
Activists Dress in ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Robes to Protest Texas Abortion Legislation
 By Emma Niles
I Am Brian Wilson
 By Tim Riley

Truthdig Bazaar
Steal This Vote

Steal This Vote

Andrew Gumbel
7.88
Deep Atlantic: Life, Death, and Exploration in the Abyss

Deep Atlantic: Life, Death, and Exploration in the Abyss

Richard Ellis
8.75


Women’s Tank Top

$18
more items

 
A/V Booth
Email this item Print this item

Inside the Campaign of Green Party Congressional Candidate Kenneth Mejia

Posted on Mar 31, 2017

  Kenneth Mejia is one of 24 candidates vying for an open seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. (Kenneth Mejia for Congress / Facebook)

Millions of Americans were inspired by Bernie Sanders’ progressive presidential run in 2016, and Sanders’ influence has prompted some Americans to join the political fray. Kenneth Mejia, a 26-year-old former accountant and “Berniecrat,” is one such American.

Mejia is running for a spot in the House of Representatives as a Green Party candidate. The special election will fill an open seat in California’s 34th Congressional District, which was vacated by Xavier Becerra when he became the state’s attorney general earlier this year.

On Saturday at 9 a.m. PST / 12 p.m. EST, Truthdig communications coordinator Sarah Wesley will sit down with Mejia at the Tribal Cafe in Los Angeles’ Echo Park for a live Q&A. Leave any questions for Mejia in the comments below and tune in to Truthdig’s Facebook page for the live conversation.

Advertisement

Square, Site wide
Mejia has made headlines for his grass-roots support: According to the Los Angeles Times, 90 percent of his campaign money was raised in amounts of $200 or less. In a Facebook post, he explains his political ideology, and what prompted him to leave his six-figure finance job:

The money was great, but the money was something I never really cared for.

Once I heard about Bernie Sanders, I stopped everything that I was doing and realized that for once in my lifetime, I finally see a human being that truly cares for every single person regardless of race, income, sexual orientation, gender, etc. My whole life, I’ve always helped people who didn’t have enough, whether it was buying homeless people underneath tunnels food, buying a family at Pinkberry some dessert, paying for someone’s public transportation costs, or just giving money to the homeless to get through the day. I’ve done these acts of kindness since I was a little kid because I understand the struggle of just trying to get by. I believe everyone deserves a chance at living a decent life, not just the privileged few.

So here is a Disclaimer for EVERYONE:

I HAVE NO POLITICAL EXPERIENCE & I AM FINE WITH THAT. I AM JUST A COMPASSIONATE AND MOTIVATED HUMAN BEING TRYING TO HELP PEOPLE. I AM GOING TO WORK HARD TO DO JUST THAT TO REPRESENT THE PEOPLE, NOT THE PRIVILEGED FEW.

As Bernie Sanders said, no ONE person can do this alone. It will be the people standing behind us that will push the change they want to see in this world. In short, this is OUR campaign.

A whopping 24 candidates are vying for the open seat. The district covers vast areas of downtown, Koreatown and East L.A.

Mejia has been hard at work campaigning in the streets of L.A.—learn more about his campaign in the video below:

—Posted by Emma Niles

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right 3, Site wide - Exposure Dynamics
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 