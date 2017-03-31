|
Inside the Campaign of Green Party Congressional Candidate Kenneth Mejia
Posted on Mar 31, 2017
Millions of Americans were inspired by Bernie Sanders’ progressive presidential run in 2016, and Sanders’ influence has prompted some Americans to join the political fray. Kenneth Mejia, a 26-year-old former accountant and “Berniecrat,” is one such American.
Mejia is running for a spot in the House of Representatives as a Green Party candidate. The special election will fill an open seat in California’s 34th Congressional District, which was vacated by Xavier Becerra when he became the state’s attorney general earlier this year.
On Saturday at 9 a.m. PST / 12 p.m. EST, Truthdig communications coordinator Sarah Wesley will sit down with Mejia at the Tribal Cafe in Los Angeles’ Echo Park for a live Q&A. Leave any questions for Mejia in the comments below and tune in to Truthdig’s Facebook page for the live conversation.
A whopping 24 candidates are vying for the open seat. The district covers vast areas of downtown, Koreatown and East L.A.
Mejia has been hard at work campaigning in the streets of L.A.—learn more about his campaign in the video below:
—Posted by Emma Niles
