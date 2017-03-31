Inside the Campaign of Green Party Congressional Candidate Kenneth Mejia

Kenneth Mejia is one of 24 candidates vying for an open seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. (Kenneth Mejia for Congress / Facebook)

Millions of Americans were inspired by Bernie Sanders’ progressive presidential run in 2016, and Sanders’ influence has prompted some Americans to join the political fray. Kenneth Mejia, a 26-year-old former accountant and “Berniecrat,” is one such American.

Mejia is running for a spot in the House of Representatives as a Green Party candidate. The special election will fill an open seat in California’s 34th Congressional District, which was vacated by Xavier Becerra when he became the state’s attorney general earlier this year.

On Saturday at 9 a.m. PST / 12 p.m. EST, Truthdig communications coordinator Sarah Wesley will sit down with Mejia at the Tribal Cafe in Los Angeles’ Echo Park for a live Q&A. Leave any questions for Mejia in the comments below and tune in to Truthdig’s Facebook page for the live conversation.

The money was great, but the money was something I never really cared for. Once I heard about Bernie Sanders, I stopped everything that I was doing and realized that for once in my lifetime, I finally see a human being that truly cares for every single person regardless of race, income, sexual orientation, gender, etc. My whole life, I’ve always helped people who didn’t have enough, whether it was buying homeless people underneath tunnels food, buying a family at Pinkberry some dessert, paying for someone’s public transportation costs, or just giving money to the homeless to get through the day. I’ve done these acts of kindness since I was a little kid because I understand the struggle of just trying to get by. I believe everyone deserves a chance at living a decent life, not just the privileged few. So here is a Disclaimer for EVERYONE: I HAVE NO POLITICAL EXPERIENCE & I AM FINE WITH THAT. I AM JUST A COMPASSIONATE AND MOTIVATED HUMAN BEING TRYING TO HELP PEOPLE. I AM GOING TO WORK HARD TO DO JUST THAT TO REPRESENT THE PEOPLE, NOT THE PRIVILEGED FEW. As Bernie Sanders said, no ONE person can do this alone. It will be the people standing behind us that will push the change they want to see in this world. In short, this is OUR campaign.

Mejia has made headlines for his grass-roots support: According to the Los Angeles Times , 90 percent of his campaign money was raised in amounts of $200 or less. In a Facebook post, he explains his political ideology, and what prompted him to leave his six-figure finance job:

A whopping 24 candidates are vying for the open seat. The district covers vast areas of downtown, Koreatown and East L.A.

Mejia has been hard at work campaigning in the streets of L.A.—learn more about his campaign in the video below:

—Posted by Emma Niles