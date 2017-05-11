Glenn Greenwald Addresses ‘Shocking’ Comey Dismissal and the Need for an Independent Investigation

“In the hundred-plus short days of the Trump administration, I think there have been many things Donald Trump has done that have been menacing and even heinous, but I actually don’t think there are many things that he has done that you could say were shocking,” Glenn Greenwald says at the beginning of a new five-part interview with Democracy Now! “This, however, is the only word you can think of for it: [it’s] shocking.”

Greenwald, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and co-founder of The Intercept, recently sat down with Amy Goodman and Nermeen Shaikh to discuss Comey’s dismissal and the need for an independent investigation into the 2016 presidential election. Greenwald also argues that Comey is not responsible for Hillary Clinton’s loss in the election—rather, he says, the Democratic Party has “collapsed as a political force in the United States.”

The five-part interview concludes with a discussion about the future of U.S.-Russia relations. “We ought not to let these legitimate questions surrounding Comey and Russia and interference in the election turn into something nefarious and sinister efforts to have normal diplomatic relations between the United States and Russia,” Greenwald says. “We still ought to encourage that.”

Watch the five-part interview or read the corresponding transcripts below:

