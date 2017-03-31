|
|
March 31, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
|
|
|
Gathering for a ‘Day of Play’ on Cesar Chavez Day (Multimedia)
Posted on Mar 31, 2017
One southern California community celebrated Cesar Chavez day Friday in an unconventional way: by hosting a “Day of Play” for children, veterans, teachers and coaches and engaging in a school beautification project. The holiday, which honors the civil rights and labor movement activist, comes at a particularly poignant time for many immigrants living in fear of the Trump administration’s immigration policy.
Truthdig’s social media coordinator, Haley Winters, went to Woodrow Wilson High School to follow along as members of the local El Sereno community painted a mural, planted trees, built a lily pond and participated in outdoor activities. The “Day of Play” was organized in collaboration with Up2Us, a nonprofit that uses the power of sports to help people overcome trauma and post-traumatic stress disorder. Watch video from the “Day of Play” below:
Advertisement
Square, Site wide
Check out a multimedia report, created via Evrybit, below:
—Posted by Emma Niles
New and Improved Comments
If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.
|
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
Join the conversation