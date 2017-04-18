From Edward Snowden to Julian Assange: Filmmaker Laura Poitras Takes on Another Renegade in ‘Risk’

The first thing the viewer hears filmmaker Laura Poitras say in the trailer for her new documentary, “Risk,” is “This is not the film I thought I was making.”

It’s hard to imagine exactly what outcome Poitras had in mind, considering its subject is hardly predictable or uncomplicated: Her latest film is about WkiLeaks founder and international man of controversy, Julian Assange.

For her last project, Poitras tackled a similarly complex figure, former National Security Agency contractor-turned whistleblower Edward Snowden, in a way that worked for audiences, critics and Oscar voters alike—“Citizenfour” won the 2015 Academy Award for best documentary feature. So chances are good that Poitras is at least up to the task of capturing the character and story surrounding another of the world’s most influential and polarizing political rebels, visible to the whole world yet geographically immobilized.

From the trailer for “Risk,” though, it’s clear that those looking to watch a documentary entirely about Assange will also have to adjust their expectations. Though Poitras keeps the spoilers under wraps in her voice-over, she hints at how she also becomes a target because of her professional movements and associations. Apparently, she is again ready to go where the story takes her—take a look at the trailer below (NEON via YouTube):

—Posted by Kasia Anderson