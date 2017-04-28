|
|
April 28, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
|
|
|
Former CIA Analyst Ray McGovern on the CIA’s History of Disseminating Faulty Intelligence
Posted on Apr 28, 2017
In this week’s episode of “Scheer Intelligence,” Truthdig Editor in Chief Robert Scheer interviews Ray McGovern, a former CIA analyst.
McGovern spent 27 years with the CIA, beginning in President Kennedy’s era and ending in George H. W. Bush’s administration. After leaving the agency, McGovern co-created the Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, an organization of former intelligence officers protesting the use of faulty intelligence to justify the 2003 invasion of Iraq.
Scheer begins the conversation by asking McGovern about the CIA’s role in the Vietnam War, and McGovern expresses frustration that the intelligence he and other officers gathered didn’t influence White House policy.
Advertisement
Square, Site wide
“This is the part I don’t get. You’re in the CIA, the intelligence agency, and you’re an expert on this,” Scheer tells McGovern. “And the evidence was so clear that what the Americans were being told was nonsense.”
“One has to understand that there are really two CIAs,” McGovern responds. “You can give the president the best of intelligence and the best of assessments, and he’s got other factors to consider.”
The two also draw parallels between the CIA’s faulty intelligence during the Vietnam War and the current political climate involving Russia and WikiLeaks. McGovern says the WikiLeaks documents on the Democratic National Committee were falsely tied to Russia as part of an effort to invalidate the leak.
Listen to past episodes of “Scheer Intelligence” here.
—Posted by Emma Niles
New and Improved Comments
If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.
|
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
Join the conversation